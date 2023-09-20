Tom Hanks sets to write and narrate immersive art exhibition, The Moonwalkers

Tom Hanks is all set to co-write and narrate The Moonwalkers, an immersive art exhibition in London based around the stories of the Apollo space missions.



The two-time Oscar winner will reportedly write the exhibition along with BAFTA-nominated writer Christopher Riley, via Deadline.

The outlet reported that The Moonwalkers will be directed and designed by 59 Productions, the team behind the Lightroom’s recent immersive exhibition David Hockney: Bigger & Closer, inspired by Hockney’s work.

This exhibition will feature original NASA footage and images from Apollo Remastered, the classic photography book by Andy Saunders, who will also serve as consultant producer.

The outlet mentioned that Hanks is also going to interview astronauts on NASA’s Artemis program for the exhibition.

In a statement shared by Deadline, the Forrest Gump star said, “Growing up as humankind was first going to the moon, I was transfixed by the Apollo missions and dreamed of making the voyages with the astronauts.”

“I’ve worked on several projects that have attempted to bring alive the breathtaking scale of going to the moon and the razor-edge drama of each journey, each chapter of Apollo,” continued Hanks.

The actor added, “The extraordinary and unique production capabilities of Lightroom allow me, alongside Christopher Riley, to tell what we believe is the most visceral and enthralling story to date of humanity’s journeys beyond our earth, including a unique insight into the next time human beings will walk on the moon: the Artemis missions.”