Kraft Heinz recalls 83,000 packs of processed American cheese over choking hazard

A pack of Kraft cheese singles. — Kraft

Kraft Heinz, an American multinational food company, has announced it is recalling more than 83,000 cases of its individually wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices, due to a potential choking hazard.



The company announced the voluntary recall on Tuesday, saying it was prompted by the discovery that one of its machines for wrapping cheese slices allowed for tiny strips of film to stay on the slices after the wrapper was removed.

The business warned that leaving the film on the slice could be uncomfortable and even pose a choking or gagging risk.

The three-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurised Prepared Cheese Product and 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurised Prepared Cheese products with use-by dates between January 9, 2024, and January 13, 2024 are included in the recall.

Six customers complained about choking and gagging on the items, and the company said it learned of the problem after getting many customer complaints about discovering the plastic clinging to a slice.

According to Kraft, no significant illnesses or injuries were reported.

The wrapping machine has subsequently been fixed, and all other processing equipment has been inspected, they said.

Customers who bought recalled goods can return them to the retailer where they were bought for a refund or exchange.