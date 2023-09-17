Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor jet off for actress' birthday vacation

Kareena Kapoor leaves with her family for birthday vacation

Kareena Kapoor, who is all set to make her Netflix debut with the film, Jaane Jaan, has left for her birthday vacation with her family.



The B-town diva was accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan and two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

In a video posted by Instant Bollywood, the Nawab family was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they arrived to catch their flight on Sunday.

The Jab We Met actress was looking regal in a beautiful white traditional attire, whereas, her husband donned a maroon colour kurta.

A few days ago, Kareena broke the internet with her stunning photoshoot for Hello India magazine.



In conversation with Hello, the mother of two opened up about embracing her forties and breaking the stereotype.



"Women must decide what they want to do. Today, they are brave and are doing amazing films, all on their own," shared the actress.

"I have always been known as a 'glam' actor, so I have to keep that game going as well. Besides my acting abilities, I am also known for my glamorous personality. And I enjoy wearing both hats."

Kareena tied the knot with Saif in 2012 in Mumbai after dating for five years.

The couple welcomed two sons, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.