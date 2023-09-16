Heartwarming Reunion: Sharon Osbourne shares RARE photo with grandchildren

Sharon Osbourne shared a touching snap of her family reunion on Thursday.

While at her Los Angeles residence, the 70-year-old former talk show host was photographed alongside her five grandchildren.

'My Cup Runneth Over,' the TV personality wrote in her social media caption.

That included a rare sighting with her daughter Kelly Osbourne's baby boy, Sidney, who is 10 months old. The father is Sid Wilson.

Also seen was her son Jack’s daughter Maple Artemis whom he shares with fiancée Aree Gearhart.

Also present were his three daughters, Pearl, 10, Andy Rose, 7, and Minnie, five, whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

This comes after Sharon said she wants her 74-year-old husband Ozzy Osbourne to move back home to London.

The star - who said Ashton Kutcher was 'rude' - made the comments on her new family podcast titled The Osbournes which she appears on with Ozzy as well as their two children Kelly, 38, and Jack, 37.