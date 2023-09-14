Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prove key prediction made by late Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the final of USA against France in wheelchair basketball at the 2023 Invictus Games on Wednesday at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was seen putting up a loved-up display with Harry, threw her arms in the air in excitement as the USA won the gold for the game.

As the victory was established, Meghan beamed and warmly embraced the members of the winning team and handed out medals to the victors, via Daily Mail.

She also went ahead to comfort 10-year-old Jayden Martinez after placing his father Davey’s gold award round his neck.

The tender moment seemed to have garnered praise for the Meghan which seemed to have proved the high hopes the late Queen held for the Sussexes.

Previously, royal commentator Ingrid Seward commented that the late Queen Elizabeth had “high hopes” from Harry and Meghan as they might “spearhead the monarchy of the future” alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Currently, King Charles is mostly relying on William and Kate to make the monarchy more relevant to the youth.

Seward shared that the Queen thought that Harry “always ‘got it’ and provided great cheer to those he met on official royal engagements,” and “so did Meghan.”

Apart from Meghan, Harry also received some high praise from one of the vets from US, participating in the Invictus Games.

Retired Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, who won USA its gold medal in wheelchair rugby, dubbed Harry as “one of the guys.”

He added that Harry “makes you feel like you’ve known him forever.”