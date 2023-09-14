‘Humble’ Prince Harry receives praises for ‘amazing’ 2023 Invictus Games

Prince Harry received praised from one of the participants in the 2023 Invictus Games which are currently being held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Retired Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada, who is participating for the second time in the games, told People Magazine that it was a joy to befriend the Duke of Sussex.

Garrett, who plays for Team USA, cited an epic adventure that has been captured in the Netflix series, Heart of Invictus, complimented Harry on his humbleness.

“That was awesome, just hanging with him on the boat,” Garrett said about hanging out with Harry last year. “He’s a veteran, and like all vets, when we get together, we talk, laugh, joke and tease each other. He’s just like one of the guys, it was an amazing experience."

He added that Harry “makes you feel like you’ve known him forever.”

At the Invictus Games, Garrett is competing in wheelchair rugby, swimming and track and field. He scored a gold medal against Team U.K. in the wheelchair rugby.

“At the gold medal match, as he was about to put the gold medal on me, he grabbed my beard and shook it!” Garrett said of the playful moment with Harry on Sunday.

“He said a few words to me and gave me a big hug. It’s awesome to feel that he recognises me, comes up and treats me like I’m one of his friends. Like all veterans do, [when] we don’t talk to each other for maybe months or years — when we get together, it’s like we never left. That’s what it feels like when I talk with him.”