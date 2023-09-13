Meghan Markle gets slammed for ‘ludicrous’ move upon arrival in Germany

Meghan Markle appeared in good spirits as she arrived in Düsseldorf, Germany, to join Prince Harry in hosting the 2023 Invictus Games on Tuesday and apologised for being ‘late.’

However, royal expert Tom Bower was infuriated with what the former Suits actress shared the reasons behind the delay, via Express.co.uk.

Bower dubbed Meghan’s reasons as “ludicrous” as she is “pretending” to spend time with her children.

The Duchess of Sussex made her first speech and revealed that reason that she belatedly arrived in the German city was her kids.

“It is so special to be here, and I’m so sorry that I was a little late for the party,” she said during her speech.

“Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home.”

Bower opined that for Meghan to “pretend she was late because she had to give her children milkshakes was just ludicrous.”

The expert said that while Meghan was talking about “importance of family” is the same woman who “did her best to destroy the Royal Family.”

He added that the mom of two “ignores her own father, who talks about how we have to look after victims... And leaves her father in Mexico with a stroke and doesn’t visit him. And talks about family values.”

While the Sussexes are embroiled in a feud with the Royal Family, Meghan is also estranged with her own father, Thomas Markle Sr.