Demi Lovato describes dating older men as 'Gross' sees past 'Daddy Issues'

Demi Lovato finds redemption in 'Healthy' relationship.

Demi Lovato delved into their past experiences with age-gap relationships during an episode of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that aired recently.

Lovato's 2022 rock song 29 explored the topic of such relationships, and now they are shedding light on how their current relationship with musician Jutes has transformed their perspective on past romances.

Demi expressed, "I think what I went through was I had a phase of dating older men and dating older guys because of my daddy issues, obviously."

They went on to describe their current relationship as 'healthy', emphasizing that their boyfriend is only a year older, allowing them to grow together in a positive way.

Reflecting on their past dating experiences with older partners, Lovato confidently stated, "I can say with confidence that my daddy issues aren't anything that are inside of me anymore."

Looking back on their earlier choices, Lovato remarked, "I look back on the past of dating older men and think, That's gross."



The Cool For the Summer artist also revealed that they firmly believe their partner, the Canadian artist known as Jordan Lutes, is "the one."

Lovato went on to disclose that they have discussed marriage and starting a family. They explained, "We've talked about it.

It's been about a year and a half, so we're taking our time with it a little bit, you know? I think it's important not to rush that."



