Monday September 11, 2023
National

Security forces' vehicle targeted in Peshawar blast

At least three injured in the attack, say rescue officials

By Nadia Saboohi & Sheeba Haider
September 11, 2023
The blast-hit vehicle is seen being surrounded by law enforcement personnel, in this still taken from a video on September 11, 2023. — Photo by author
Security forces were targeted on Monday after their vehicle was hit by an explosion on Monday at Warsak Road in Peshawar, police told Geo News.

The attack has left three injured so far, according to rescue officials.

More to follow...