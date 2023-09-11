Security forces' vehicle targeted in Peshawar blast

Plea also seeks SC’s restraining orders against Elahi's possible arrest in any undisclosed case
" are with the government and people of Morocco in this hour of difficulty," PM Kakar says
"We have full confidence in CEC Raja and all ECP members," says PPP supremo
"Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign in Pakistan," says PML-N president
Despite PTI govt's ouster last year, President Alvi remained in office under PDM-led coalition's rule in Islamabad
FIA to exercise its authority at entry, exit points of foreign currencies; probe agency's zonal directors to report...