Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman 2’ teaser trailer hints at major trouble for Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. finally dropped the first teaser trailer of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2, with the movie release shy of around three months.

The 30-second video clip of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom glimpsed into Momoa’s titular character riding a seahorse as he readies himself to face off with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, reprising his role as the movie’s villain.

While the movie stars Amber Heard as Mera, she was visibly absent from the brief promo clip. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman appears as Queen Atlanna and Patrick Wilson as Orm, massive underwater vessels.

Moreover, the teaser had been primarily been an announcement of the official trailer, which will arrive on Thursday.



The first look of the movie has been particularly slow to roll out as the film got caught in controversy due to the public trial of exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard last year.

Heard’s casting role came into question and speculations followed that the bosses are working to drop Heard from the movie and recast the role.

Some fans have questioned if DC has slashed its budget on the promotions. Per TMZ, the studios are preparing themselves for the movie to flop, which is why there is not a lot of marketing happening.

“Because they know it’s bad, they know it’ll lose money, and they aren’t putting a marketing budget behind it at all,” one fan tweeted on the trailer.

KC Walsh of The GWW, one purported comic book insider, seemed to refute the claims, tweeting back, “I don’t think so the budget has got to be over 200 million at this point.”

Also, some fans have speculated that since Momoa is supporting the SAG-AFTRA Strike, he would not be able to promote the film, which may lead to losses.

Watch the teaser trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman 2 release date

It also confirmed the release date of the movie which will debut on December 20th.

