Chris Evans WEDS Alba Baptista in private Boston ceremony, joined by Marvels

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tie the knot at home ceremony.

Chris Evans and his girlfriend Alba Baptista, reportedly exchanged vows in an intimate, at-home wedding over the weekend, as reported by Page Six.

According to an inside source, the event was shrouded in secrecy, with guests required to sign nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) and surrender their smartphones.

The star guest list featured some of Evans' Marvel co-stars, including the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.

This wedding comes after Evans officially confirmed his relationship with the 26-year-old Alba in January, sharing an endearing video of the couple attempting to scare each other.

In the caption, he expressed his affection by looking back on 2022, accompanied by three red heart emojis, clearly indicating his love for the budding star.

Reports suggest that their romance has been blossoming for over a year, with sources describing it as "serious."

According to insiders, the couple is deeply in love, and Chris Evans couldn't be happier. His family and friends reportedly adore Alba Baptista, solidifying the couple's bond.

In a 2022 interview with People, Evans expressed contentment in his personal life. He also shared his aspirations of settling down one day, saying, "That's absolutely something I want: a wife, kids, building a family."