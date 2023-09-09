Court maintains non-bailable arrest warrants for slain Arshad Sharif's wife

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah on Saturday maintained the non-bailable arrest warrants for Arshad Sharif's wife.
During the hearing pertaining to the Arshad Sharif murder case, the court upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants for the journalist's wife and producer Ali Usman over their failure to appear before the court despite multiple summons.
It is to be noted that the court on June 19 earlier this year, had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the duo following their persistent non-appearance in court.
Pakistani journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya by the Kenyan police on October 23 last year.
At the time the Kenyan authorities termed the killing as a “mistaken identity” case.
The statement issued by the Kenyan police read: "Arshad Muhammad Sharif, aged 50, was fatally wounded by a police officer while a passenger in a motor vehicle KDG 200M."
"Incident follows a circulation from Pangani Police of a stolen motor vehicle. The officers trailing the motor vehicle towards Magadi alerted police in Magadi who erected a road barrier," the statement added.
This was further echoed by the Kenyan government's investigation report.
According to a trusted Kenyan government source who has read the report in full and shared its contents with Geo News cited the report that read: "Arshad Sharif was killed by four members of the para-military General Service Unit (GSU) in a random shootout because his driver Khurram Ahmed didn’t stop at the roadblock."
However, Sharif's post-mortem report prepared by the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) mentioned "torture signs" on the deceased's body, Geo News reported on November 22 2022.
Meanwhile, in response to Pakistani authorities' request to the Kenyan Foreign Office for permission to open a new investigation, the Kenyan authorities categorically rejected Islamabad's request for assistance in the investigation, Geo News reported in April earlier this year.
Furthermore, last month Geo News investigation revealed that the Kenyan police officers involved in the killing of Arshad Sharif resumed their duties without any action taken against them.
