Jamie Foxx’s costar dishes on actor’s return to work after mystery health scare

Jamie Foxx seems to be feeling like himself as he received some praise from his costar who worked with him after the actor’s mystery ‘medical emergency’ in April.

Actor Kristen Radford Thom filmed a commercial with the Oscar-winning actor, 55, back in July. Thom shared that Foxx was friendly with everyone and “incredible to work with.”

The ad, which was released last week, saw the Django Unchained star dressed in a black suit, calmly playing the piano as raucous ensues around him.

“One of my favourite actors, and he was kind and humble and hilarious — all wrapped up in a ball of energy!” Thom told People Magazine.

“He came over to our table (we were sitting right behind him while he played piano) and just opened up to us. As private as he is, he was pretty open to our table about his situation without telling us exactly what happened.”

Thom continued, “He was the nicest. He was funny. His improv abilities are unmatched. The entire set was laughing at his jokes. He is talented, in the most natural way.”

The creative director Geno Burmester also praised Foxx for being “such a joy to work with” in a comment to the outlet.

“Jamie brought his charismatic energy to every take during our jam-packed shoot schedule,” Burmester said. “From minute one on set, he was laughing and cracking jokes with the crew — not to mention that was actually him on the piano, tickling the ivories.”



The director added that Foxx was “always on, even when the camera’s off” as he is telling the ‘best stories’ or doing impressions.