'Depressed' Prince Harry forced to bend to Meghan Markle's Malibu move

Meghan Markle has reportedly forced 'depressed' Prince Harry to make a major move to Malibu and told him to "like it or lump it".

According to Sky News, royal commentator Angela Levin said that the major change has left Prince Harry 'depressed' after the Suits actress wanted to live close to Hollywood

"I don’t think Harry wants to be in Malibu. They went and spent a short time in Los Angeles, and he hated it," Levin said.

"He doesn’t want to be with celebrities, and I think that’s quite a statement from Meghan. [He can] like it or lump it."

As a consequence, the commentator claimed that the Duke of Sussex was now 'scared' and 'depressed' as he does not want to move from Montecito in pursuit for the Hollywood lifestyle.

“If he doesn’t want it, what will he do? He’s scared. He’s so depressed now. He could say 'well I’m not coming' and stay in Montecito. She’ll move over there because she’s near her PR and she’s near where all the deals are done.”

Speaking about the couple's Montecito home she went on to say that it was Meghan's "dream house" however she has a track history of never being "satisfied with anything" and has been on a search for another house in Malibu.

“It was her dream house. She wanted to be near the sea, because she used to go there when she was a small girl. But once she’s got it, she doesn’t want it anymore. She wants something else,” Levin said.

“We’ve been told by lots of people who know her, that she’s never satisfied with anything. She uses situations and she uses people until they are of no use to her.”