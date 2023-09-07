WATCH: Bali resort glass elevator crashes into ravine killing 5 hotel workers

This video shows the last moments of the victims right before the elevator plunged into a ravine at a Bali resort.

At least five workers were killed last Friday after a cable holding the elevator broke sending it plunging 300 feet into a ravine at the Instagram-famous luxury resort in Ubud, Bali.



At around 1pm, two men and three women who worked as the housekeeping staff at the Ayuterra Resort entered the elevator when the cable broke, according to the New York Post.

Kadek Hardiyanti, 24, Sang Putu Bayu Adi Krisna, 19, Ni Luh Supernigsih, 20, I Wayan Aries Setiawan, 23, and Kadek Yanti Pradewi, 19, have all been named as the victims and belong to Indonesia.

As the rope pulling the elevator was not strong enough and snapped, two people died on impact, while three died later at the hospital, Ubud Police Commissioner Made Uder said.

“The steel swing rope was not strong enough to pull the weight upwards, which was quite heavy, and the safety wedge or brake did not function, so the elevator slid downwards at high speed so this accident could not be avoided,” he said. “As a result, the five elevator passengers died.”

Cok Ace, the vice governor of Bali and the chairman of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Bali claimed that after the incident, he had gone over the hotel's safety records.

“This is the first time this has happened, and if we look at a glance, I saw the permits, especially regarding the use and safety of work, regarding the condition of the lift,” he said.

“From a routine inspection, one independent consultant said that in November 2022 [it was fine], and it has only been 8 months since they stated that it is still [safe] so of course this will be included in the investigation.”

Both guests and hotel staff used the Instagram-famous elevator to commute between the top levels of the hotel and down to the lower level's amenities.

Cok Ace added that Bali police will lead the investigation into the incident and the resort's guests have been relocated as the investigation and mourning period are underway.

Resort owner Linggawati Utomo, 60, plans to pay for funerals and $4,000 to families of the deceased to prevent legal action against the resort.