Katie Price takes a daring step in her journey to ‘start fresh’

Katie Price unveiled her latest lips following another round of filler injections and openly shared her intention to have more surgical procedures as part of her fresh start.

The mother of five expressed her plans to dissolve her lip fillers before proceeding with additional facial enhancements.

Katie, 45, said: "So everyone, I've just had a refresh of my lips.

"Absolutely love them. And then next week I'm having them completely dissolved.

"Like you wait until you watch that video. They will look so thin like elastic bands. And then perfect lips. And I want to start fresh."

It comes after her mum Amy shared concerns her daughter is addicted to going under the knife and begged her to stop.

Katie has booked herself multiple treatments at clinics in the UK and abroad where she has had boobs, bum, and face ops.

The Sun told how the former glamour model recently went under the knife for a nose job as well as a lip lift and abdominal etching, a form of liposuction to create a six-pack.

But it wasn't her first rhinoplasty.