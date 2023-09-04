School principal arrested over rape, blackmailing allegations in Karachi

The picture shows women protesting against rape in this undated image. — AFP/File

The Karachi police on Monday apprehended a school principal after five women accused him of alleged rape and blackmailing. Police have also recovered 25 video clips from the suspect's office.

The suspect is a school principal in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed neighbourhood of the metropolis. The suspect used to blackmail victims by closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for District Malir Hassan Sardar said.

The senior police officer said that the law enforcers also sought information from the victims as further investigation is underway.

Sindh Education Minister Rana Hussain has constituted a four-member inquiry committee over the incident.

As per Additional Director Registration, the inquiry committee headed by Deputy Director Qurban Bhutto also includes Assistant Director Mumtaz Qambrani, Zaid Magsi and Javed Qazi.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar, taking notice of the incident, has sought a detailed report from the Malir police officer on the matter.

Furthermore, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has directed Secretary School Education Sindh Ghulam Akbar Laghari to submit a comprehensive report on the incident.

The governor has also instructed Javeed Akhter Odho — Additional IGP Karachi, to take legal action against the people involved in the heinous crime, sources said.

In a statement, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has also reassured of appropriate and relevant legal action over the incident.

Last month, a woman was allegedly raped inside the x-ray room of Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi. The victim lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Waris Khan Police Station, according to which, the woman is a divorcee and had a relationship with the suspect.

The FIR said that the suspect, identified as Faizan Saeed, is a resident of Gujjar Khan. The suspect had asked the woman to come to the hospital where he allegedly took her to the x-ray room and raped her.