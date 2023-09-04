Hailey Bieber talks 'pregnancy cravings' amid rumors she's expecting baby

Hailey Bieber is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is doing nothing to beat the speculations.

The 26-year-old supermodel proudly touched on pregnant women's food habits amid rumors she is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hailey reposted a video of Lauren Perez trying out the model's latest Rhode lip treatment flavor in collaboration with Krispy Kreme.

The video featured Perez chowing down on a strawberry glaze donut from Krispy Kreme, adding in the caption: "Breakfast of champions. Giving into my @rhodeskin X @krispykreme strawberry glaze donut cravings. Ily @haileybieber."

The entrepreneur captioned her repost: "We love helping cure a pregnancy craving."

Bieber recently launched a limited edition strawberry glaze-flavored peptide lip treatment, adding to the pile of her previous fruit-flavored collection.

Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant?

Eagle-eyed fans have been speculating a new addition to the Bieber family after spotting "clues" about Hailey's pregnancy.

The rumors first swirled in July after she was spotted caressing her stomach during a night out with her husband.

While there hasn't been any confirmation on the pair's side, fans are pretty convinced of their guesses, owing to Hailey's suspicious behavior of cropping her photos from her tummy up.