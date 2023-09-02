Adele admits conquering 'Addiction' to brighten up Christmas villages

Adele, the renowned singer at the pinnacle of her career, has revealed that she's had to put the brakes on her penchant for acquiring light-up miniature Christmas villages.



Her festive shopping spree had grown so extensive that it forced her to keep her collection hidden from her partner, Rich Paul.

Adele recently garnered acclaim for her gallant defense of a fan during her Las Vegas residency concert, disclosed that her obsession had reached new heights, amassing a staggering 800 villages.

These intricate holiday displays had begun to occupy not one, but two entire rooms in her opulent $57 million Beverly Hills mansion.

During a recent concert, Adele unveiled the extent of her investment, admitting to spending thousands of dollars on these charming collectibles.

Her buying frenzy led her to online auctions on eBay and even estate sales, where she acquired entire collections from the homes of deceased owners.

In her own words, Adele confessed, "I was very excited about it at the time, and I've come to regret it."

As she delved deeper into her Christmas village craze, Adele recognized the overwhelming nature of her burgeoning collection.

She reflected, "And I realized it's this bit grim, and I'm not making a joke.

"I realized quite quickly on eBay that there were lots of estate sales going on of people's collections of these small houses. So I bought all of them."

"Now faced with the realization that her rooms were overflowing with these festive adornments, she expressed her desire to avoid becoming "those people that do it at Christmas time."