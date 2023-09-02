Karachi likely to remain partly cloudy, may experience rain

A veiw of Mazaar-e-Quaid in Karachi. — APP/File

KARACHI: Karachi is likely to remain partly cloudy during the next 24 hours and may experience drizzling today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday said.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26°C, whereas the maximum is likely to increase between 31°C and 33°C.



The speed of winds blowing from the southwest, according to the Met Office, is 12 to 18km/h, and the humidity in the air is 81%.

Moreover, while mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country during the next 12 hours, rain and wind with thundershowers are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In some major cities this morning, temperatures varied between 20°C and 28°C, while Murree recorded a temperature of 16°C.