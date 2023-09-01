‘Barbenheimer’ boosts U.K. Box Office’s August to $132 Million

The Barbenheimer Gala is really putting up some hefty values for the U.K. box office, even in August.



According to Comscore data, the Barbie and Oppenheimer craze helped the U.K. and Ireland box office hit £104.8 million ($132 million) in August.

Despite being somewhat less than the peak of £160.7 million in July, this is still 67% more than August 2022's £62.9 million. 2023 is currently 10% ahead of 2022 at this point in the year, a significant increase from the low of -9% in early July.

With £31.3 million, Greta Gerwig's Barbie continued to dominate the box office for a second straight month. It topped the list every weekend in August and has earned a total of £90.9 million.

It is currently the seventh-biggest movie of all time, 3% behind Avatar (£94 million) and 2% ahead of Avengers: Endgame (£88.7 million).

It has also surpassed Mamma Mia! (£68.9 million) to become the region's all-time top-grossing comedy. With €9.4 million in revenue, Barbie has overtaken Titanic's €9.2 million ($9.9 million) domestic gross to become the top-grossing movie in Ireland.

For a second month running, Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan held onto the No. 2 spot. Following The Dark Knight Rises (£56.4 million) and Dunkirk (£56.7 million), the movie now boasts a total of £54.4 million, making it the director's third-best-performing work of all time.

It now ranks third in terms of box office revenue for 2023, 48% behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie (£54.7 million) and just ahead of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (£36.7 million). Since they opened on July 21, Barbenheimer has a market share of 65% of the entire box office.