Champions League draw: Manchester United to take on Bayern, Newcastle to fight PSG

English former football player Joe Cole shows the paper slip of Newcastle United FC during the draw for the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League football tournament at The Grimaldi Forum in the Principality of Monaco, on August 31, 2023. AFP

Get ready for some thrilling football action as the Champions League group stage draws have revealed the exciting matchups.

Manchester United are set to face off against Bayern Munich, including star player Harry Kane. This clash promises to bring back memories of their historic 1999 final, won by United with a stunning comeback.

Newcastle United will be gearing up for their Champions League debut after 20 years, but they won't have it easy. They've been drawn alongside AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG in Group F. Despite the challenge, Newcastle aims to make their mark.



Real Madrid, the 14-time champions, will lock horns with Napoli in Group C. Arsenal finds themselves in Group B, where they'll compete with Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven, and Lens.

Over in Group H, Barcelona will be up against Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Royal Antwerp.

Inter Milan, last season's runners-up, are in Group D with Benfica, Red Bull Salzburg, and Real Sociedad. Scottish champions Celtic face Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, and Lazio in Group E.

Matches kick off on September 19 and 20, with the group stage wrapping up on December 13.

It's worth noting that this will be the final season of the current group stage format, as the UEFA plans to introduce a new format next year, featuring more teams and matches.

Football fans around the world can look forward to some top-notch clashes and edge-of-the-seat action in this year's Champions League tournament. So, stay tuned for unforgettable moments on the pitch!

Groups in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

2023-24 Champions League Schedule

Group Stage

Matchday 1: Sept. 19/20, 2023

Matchday 2: Oct. 3/4, 2023

Matchday 3: Oct. 24/25, 2023

Matchday 4: Nov. 7/8, 2023

Matchday 5: Nov. 28/29, 2023

Matchday 6: Dec. 12/13, 2023