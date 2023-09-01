Champions League draw: Manchester United to take on Bayern, Newcastle to fight PSG

Get ready for some thrilling football action as the Champions League group stage draws have revealed the exciting matchups.
Manchester United are set to face off against Bayern Munich, including star player Harry Kane. This clash promises to bring back memories of their historic 1999 final, won by United with a stunning comeback.
Newcastle United will be gearing up for their Champions League debut after 20 years, but they won't have it easy. They've been drawn alongside AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG in Group F. Despite the challenge, Newcastle aims to make their mark.
Real Madrid, the 14-time champions, will lock horns with Napoli in Group C. Arsenal finds themselves in Group B, where they'll compete with Sevilla, PSV Eindhoven, and Lens.
Over in Group H, Barcelona will be up against Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Royal Antwerp.
Inter Milan, last season's runners-up, are in Group D with Benfica, Red Bull Salzburg, and Real Sociedad. Scottish champions Celtic face Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, and Lazio in Group E.
Matches kick off on September 19 and 20, with the group stage wrapping up on December 13.
It's worth noting that this will be the final season of the current group stage format, as the UEFA plans to introduce a new format next year, featuring more teams and matches.
Football fans around the world can look forward to some top-notch clashes and edge-of-the-seat action in this year's Champions League tournament. So, stay tuned for unforgettable moments on the pitch!
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic
Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp
Group Stage
Matchday 1: Sept. 19/20, 2023
Matchday 2: Oct. 3/4, 2023
Matchday 3: Oct. 24/25, 2023
Matchday 4: Nov. 7/8, 2023
Matchday 5: Nov. 28/29, 2023
Matchday 6: Dec. 12/13, 2023
Renowned Pakistani and Nepalese singers set stage on fire in opening ceremony ahead of first match
Multan to host colorful inaugural with performances by Aima Baig and Trishala Gurung before maiden Pakistan and Nepal...
The match saw both teams locked at 1-1, leading to a tense penalty shootout that ultimately favoured Fulham with a 5-3...
Erling Haaland won awards as Professional Footballers' Association gave due credit to standout players in English...
Luis Rubiales has vigorously defended the unsolicited kiss as "just a peck"
Pakistan are set to take on Nepal in the opening Group-A clash of the Asia Cup on Wednesday