Amid protests over power bills, PM Kakar promises relief in next 48 hours

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar briefing senior journalists along with interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad on August 31, 2023. — PM Office

ISLAMABAD: Amid countrywide protests over high electricity bills, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announced on Thursday that in the next 48 hours, his government would announce a relief plan for the inflation-hit masses.

The assurance was given by the interim premier in an interaction with senior journalists at the PM Office.

Details to follow...