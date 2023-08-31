Amid protests over power bills, PM Kakar promises relief in next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD: Amid countrywide protests over high electricity bills, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announced on Thursday that in the next 48 hours, his government would announce a relief plan for the inflation-hit masses.
The assurance was given by the interim premier in an interaction with senior journalists at the PM Office.
Details to follow...
US assistant secretary, interim FM discuss broadening and deepening US-Pakistan partnership on issues of mutual concern
Court's decision, issued by Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, comes after hearing at Attock jail under Official Secrets Act
LHC reserves its verdict on a plea seeking implementation of its earlier order restraining the authorities from...
CJP Bandial, while addressing Advocate Khawaja Haris, says, “Good to see you. I hope that I will not be targeted for...
Former Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif had allegedly offered 21,000 euros for killing Dutch MP Geert Wilders
Officials say the lion was being transferred in a car when it escaped, adding that they have taken the driver in custody