Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh bowled out for 164 against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh skipper (right) tosses coin ahead of match on August 31, 2023. — X/@BCBtigers

Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 after winning the toss and opting to bat against Sri Lanka in the second match of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy in the island nation on Thursday.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 164 in 42.4 overs with Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scoring with 89 runs in 122 balls.

Matheesha Pathirana bagged figures of 4-32 in 7.4 overs and was the pick of the bowlers.Both teams, however, are not in great shape, having lost some of their top players ahead of the match.



While Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions, injuries have led to the absence of key players.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a blow after Litton Das was ruled out on the eve of the tournament. However, with a diverse team of youth and experience and Pallekele conditions that are likely to suit Bangladesh spinners, the team have an upper hand.

In the last ten games between the two sides, Sri Lanka have lost four matches.

Playing XI

Bangladesh: Mohammed Naim, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (capt.), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehedi Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana