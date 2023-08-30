Army chief appreciates troops for combat proficiency on visit to Tilla Field Firing Ranges

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visits Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday appreciated troops for their combat proficiency and offensive spirit during a visit to the Tilla Field Firing Ranges.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief paid a visit to the Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum where he witnessed the field fire and battle drills.

According to the military's media wing, the army chief was briefed on training objectives set for the exercise with a view to validating the operational readiness of the formation in a challenging environment.



The army chief, during his visit, appreciated the synergy displayed by the Air Force, Army Aviation and ground troops in the execution of various operational drills.

Gen Munir also praised the troops for their combat proficiency and offensive spirit, appreciating their high morale and battleworthiness of the troops.

Upon his arrival, the army chief was received by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Commander 4 Corps.

Last week, COAS Munir said that terrorists, their affiliates and abettors — working on the behest of a hostile agenda to destabilise Pakistan — will be hunted down until they surrender to the state.

The army chief made these remarks during his interaction with officers and troops deployed in the Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where six brave soldiers had embraced martyrdom a day earlier while fighting gallantly against terrorists, the military’s media wing added.

The COAS appreciated the troops' unflinching resolve in fighting the menace of terrorism. “Shuhada are our pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan.”

During the visit, Gen Munir was also given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation including ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.