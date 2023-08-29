Meghan Markle's friend reacts to TV host's joke about 'wanting to shoot' Prince Harry

Royal biographer and Meghan Markle's friend Omid Scobie has blasted a TV host for making inappropriate comment about Prince Harry.



Patrick Christys' joke about "wanting to shoot" the Duke of Sussex and James Corden demonstrates exactly why Harry has sued the British government to get his police bodyguards back, says Scobie.



The presenter, during his show on GB News, made the remark about the upcoming season of Netflix series The Crown, saying: "And I'll tell you what, if you had one fake gun and one fake bullet and you lined up Harry and James Corden I don't know which one you'd go for."

Christys was seemingly making fun of Harry's comments about The Crown.

During his appearance on The Late Late Show, Harry said: "I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing stories written about my family or my wife. That is obviously fiction, take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."

He added: "It's fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course it's not strictly accurate."

Omid Scobie, author of biography Finding Freedom, expressed his anger on X - previously known as Twitter - blasting the presenter for his controversial remark saying: "Unlike this country's quality news broadcasters, it seems you can get away with saying just about anything on @GBNews— including sick jokes about wanting to shoot people."



The author went on: "And people wonder why Prince Harry has been so concerned about his security in the UK..."

King Charles III's younger son Harry has twice sued the UK government over the removal of his police protection team, losing one case and being given permission to pursue the other to a full hearing, which is yet to take place.

Meghan Markle's husband Harry was stripped of his Metropolitan Police bodyguards when he ditched the UK for the US after saying goodbye to the royal family.