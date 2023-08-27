Russia confirms Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin' killed in plane crash

This videograb on March 3, 2023, shows Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief speaking to the camera from a rooftop at an undisclosed location. — AFP

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group chief, has been confirmed dead following the molecular-genetic analysis of bodies retrieved from a plane crash on Wednesday, Russian officials said Sunday.

The Investigative Committee (SK) has officially verified the identities of all 10 victims, validating their correlation with the flight's passenger list.

The crash occurred on August 25, when Prigozhin's private jet went down northwest of Moscow, resulting in the loss of all lives on board.

Addressing speculation regarding Kremlin involvement, Russian authorities have categorically denied any responsibility for the accident. The SK continues its comprehensive criminal investigation into the matter.

Among the unfortunate victims are several high-ranking members of Wagner, a Russian paramilitary organisation established by Prigozhin. This group has been actively engaged in military operations across Ukraine, Syria, and parts of Africa.

Notably, tensions escalated two months ago when Prigozhin led a mutiny within Wagner, seizing the city of Rostov and threatening Moscow. The situation was diffused through negotiation, leading Prigozhin and his fighters to relocate to Belarus.

This event led to strained relations, with Russian President Vladimir Putin labelling the mutiny as a "stab in the back." Nonetheless, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov firmly dismissed allegations of foul play surrounding the crash as an "absolute lie."

The incident continues to be under intense scrutiny, emphasizing the complex dynamics at play within both the Wagner group and the broader Russian political landscape.