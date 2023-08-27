US military aircraft crashes in Australia with 20 on board during training

An Osprey aircraft like the one pictured crashed on a remote island off Australia's coast during a drill on Sunday. — AFP/File

SYDNEY: A Boeing MV-22B Osprey, a United States (US) military aircraft, crashed during drills in Australia´s Tiwi Islands with around 20 people on board, Australian public broadcaster ABC reported on Sunday.

The Osprey vertical takeoff aircraft had been carrying US "defence personnel", confirmed Australia´s Defence Department.

“It appeared no Australian soldiers were involved,” it said in a statement. "At this critical early stage, our focus is on the incident response and ensuring the safety of those involved."

According to ABC, the military aircraft was involved training in near the Australian Northern Territory - Tiwi Islands north of Darwin - and several people had reportedly been rescued.

An emergency services incident map for the territory said there had been an "aircraft crash" on Melville Island, which is some 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of the Australian mainland.

The Osprey aircraft was taking part in the Predators Run exercises, a joint series of warfighting drills held between the US and Australian militaries.

Ospreys are tilt-rotor aircraft that combine the vertical takeoff ability of a helicopter with the speed of a turboprop plane, according to the US Air Force.

On August 25, a US F/A-18 Hornet crashed close to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, officials confirmed.

A military spokesperson told Fox News that one person was onboard the fighter jet and the crash happened in a remote area east of the base.

"We are aware of an accident involving an F/A-18 Hornet in the vicinity of MCAS Miramar at 11:54 P.M. PST," the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar said in a statement.

"This aircraft is not part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar. The crash site is on government property east of the air station and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground.”

The statement further said that search and rescue actions are ongoing whereas an investigation had begun.

The US Navy said the "F/A-18 Hornet became the nation’s first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft and was designed for traditional strike applications such as interdiction and close air support without compromising its fighter capabilities."

"The F/A-18 A-D is employed in Marine Corps fighter attack squadrons, US Navy and Marine Corps Reserve squadrons, the Navy Flight Demonstration Team (Blue Angles), and various other fleet support roles," it added.

It also described the aircraft as the workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation and supports operational deployments around the globe.

"It will serve as the Marine Corps’ primary bridging platform to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter until its planned sundown in 2030," the Navy added.

— With additional input from AFP