Aqua plans Barbie World Tour around the US

Aqua fans brace up themselves for the party as the band announces a musical tour across the United States.
The Danish Europop trio has launched the Barbie World Tour, a 20-date run across the United States this autumn described as "a kaleidoscopic explosion of '90s wonder, where glitter, pink and pulsating beats reign supreme."
The band, which includes vocalists René Dif and Lene Nystrm as well as keyboardist Sren Rasted (and formerly Claus Norreen), will begin its tour on November 12 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle and conclude on December 20 at the Hollywood Palladium.
Aqua will also perform at locations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and more cities.
The announcement of their U.S. tour comes at a time when the band is undergoing a pop cultural renaissance, having been on the Barbie movie soundtrack during the 25th anniversary of the legendary single Barbie Girl and playing sold-out gigs in New York and Los Angeles this summer.
A Spotify Fans First presale opens on Monday, August 28 and general public tickets will be available from August 30.
11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/16 – Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium
11/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
11/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/28 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
12/04 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
12/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
12/12 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
12/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
12/15 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
12/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
