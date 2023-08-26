Aqua plans Barbie World Tour around the US

Aqua fans brace up themselves for the party as the band announces a musical tour across the United States.



The Danish Europop trio has launched the Barbie World Tour, a 20-date run across the United States this autumn described as "a kaleidoscopic explosion of '90s wonder, where glitter, pink and pulsating beats reign supreme."

The band, which includes vocalists René Dif and Lene Nystrm as well as keyboardist Sren Rasted (and formerly Claus Norreen), will begin its tour on November 12 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle and conclude on December 20 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Aqua will also perform at locations in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, and more cities.

The announcement of their U.S. tour comes at a time when the band is undergoing a pop cultural renaissance, having been on the Barbie movie soundtrack during the 25th anniversary of the legendary single Barbie Girl and playing sold-out gigs in New York and Los Angeles this summer.

A Spotify Fans First presale opens on Monday, August 28 and general public tickets will be available from August 30.

See the full list of Barbie World tour dates below:

11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/16 – Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium

11/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/24 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

11/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/28 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

12/04 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

12/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

12/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

12/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

12/15 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

12/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

12/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium