'Big exposé' against ‘shady’ Scooter Braun underway amid celebrities’ exodus

Scooter Braun manages Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and more

New details have emerged regarding celebrities’ mass departure from Scooter Braun’s management.

In the last 7 days, A-list celebrities managed by Braun, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel among others, have been rumored to have fired the agent.

While there hasn’t been any confirmation from either side, suspicions arose over the sudden exit of celebrities, years after Taylor Swift had dished on Braun’s conniving tactics.

DeuxMoi, an anonymous gossip account on Instagram, shed light on the two sides of stories on the reason why the celebrities decided to fire Braun all at once during the latest episode of their podcast.

On one side, they alleged, Scooter Braun had always been transparent about his unwillingness to manage artists anymore.

According to a source, the manager had been planning to retire to travel, hang out with his friends, and spend more time with his family.

Meanwhile, another side laid bare Braun’s swindling with Swift as well as his inability to produce as many benefits for Bieber, Grande, and others as they had hoped.

Reflecting on both sides, DeuxMoi addressed the elephant in the room, which is that Braun has found himself in a “shady” situation, prompting the artists to steer clear of him before they are caught in the middle.

They also revealed they are “hesitant” to talk about some of the rumors they have heard about “something else going on,” besides reports Braun had been underperforming as a manager.

In the end, they alluded to a big exposé possibly underway from big outlets like Rolling Stone.