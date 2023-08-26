Raheem Sterling, Jackson shine in Premier League clash with Chelsea 3-0 win over Luton

Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson shine in the Premier League clash with Chelsea 3-0 win over Luton. The Telegraph

Pochettino's Chelsea clinched a triumphant debut in the Premier League, overpowering Luton with a commanding 3-0 victory.

Raheem Sterling emerged as the star of the show, delivering an exhilarating performance with two exceptional goals that left fans roaring in delight.

Right from the kickoff, Chelsea displayed their dominance, dictating the pace and asserting control. The dynamic duo of Sterling and wingback Malo Gusto proved unstoppable, with Sterling's first goal in the 17th minute showcasing his sheer brilliance. Slicing through Luton's defense, Sterling's swift, precise strike found the far corner of the net, marking a sensational opener.

The relentless momentum continued throughout the match, as Chelsea's relentless pressure left Luton struggling to find their footing. Sterling and Gusto orchestrated their second goal in the 68th minute, with Gusto's perfectly-timed cross meeting Sterling's poised finish, amplifying the jubilation within Stamford Bridge.

But the night had even more in store. Sterling, a force to be reckoned with, shifted roles to assist Nicolas Jackson's first goal in Chelsea colours. In a mirror image of their previous connection, Sterling's precise low pass found Jackson, who, displaying remarkable finesse, slotted the ball into the net, sealing a memorable victory.

The entire team's performance illuminated Mauricio Pochettino's transformative impact on Chelsea's style and energy.

As the final whistle echoed, the stands erupted in applause, acknowledging not just a win, but the dawn of a promising new chapter for Chelsea under Pochettino's guidance.