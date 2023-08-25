Melissa Joan Hart reflects on ‘Holy Spirit’ encounter and ‘born again’ moment

Melissa Joan Hart has recently reflected on “born again” experience as she claimed encountering the Holy Spirit.



Speaking to Christian Post, the Sabrina The Teenage Witch star revealed that her faith became strong when she began reading and studying the Bible whole-heartedly.

“I did have a born again, Holy Spirit moment,” said the 47-year-old.

Melissa continued, “I never really understood the Holy Spirit or the Trinity in a sense.”

“One day, we were in Bible study and it just hit, like the Holy Spirit made sense to me all of a sudden!” she stated.

Melissa noted, “One day, I just felt it and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s the Holy Spirit talking to me. I get it now’.”

She explained that it was “like a lightning bolt just hit me and I was like, The Holy Spirit!”

“I don’t know why it just hit me and I got it. Then I better understood the Trinity and all that,” she remarked.

Melissa opened up about her “born again moment” during the interview.

“Everyone’s always talking about their moment of coming to Jesus or their moment of being born again, I feel like I’ve always walked with God, it’s just gotten deeper and closer and more fulfilling,” admitted the actress.

Melissa mentioned that her husband Mark Wilkerson had “helped her with her prayers”.

Meanwhile, Melissa also shared she was almost fired from Sabrina The Teenage Witch role as she posed topless at 23 for a Maxim cover in October 1999.