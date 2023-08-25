US military jet crashes near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego

The image shows US F/A-18 Hornet military aircraft. — AFP

A US F/A-18 Hornet military aircraft carrying one person on board crashed overnight close to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, officials confirmed Friday.

A military spokesman told Fox News that one person was onboard the F/A-18 Hornet, and the crash happened in a remote area east of the base.

"We are aware of an accident involving an F/A-18 Hornet in the vicinity of MCAS Miramar at 11:54 P.M. PST," the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar said in a statement. "This aircraft is not part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating out of MCAS Miramar. The crash site is on government property east of the air station and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground.

"Search and rescue actions are ongoing," the statement added. "An investigation has begun."

The person's current situation is unknown.

The Navy said the "F/A-18 Hornet became the nation’s first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft and was designed for traditional strike applications such as interdiction and close air support without compromising its fighter capabilities."

"The F/A-18 A-D is employed in Marine Corps fighter attack squadrons, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Reserve squadrons, the Navy Flight Demonstration Team (Blue Angles), and various other fleet support roles," it added.

It also described the aircraft as the "workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation and supports operational deployments around the globe.

"It will serve as the Marine Corps’ primary bridging platform to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter until its planned sundown in 2030," the Navy also said.