Jamie Foxx and Mickey Rourke clash as God and Devil in 'Not Another Church Movie'

Jamie Foxx returns to the big screen after health scare in 'Not Another Church Movie .'

Jamie Foxx is poised to grace the silver screen once again.

Jamie Foxx has taken on the intriguing role of God in the upcoming comedy film, Not Another Church Movie, as reported by Deadline.



Teaming up with Foxx is none other than the acclaimed actor Mickey Rourke, who had previously been announced to star as the Devil in this religion-themed satire.

Remarkably, Jamie Foxx had already completed filming for his role, despite the news of his participation only surfacing now.

The production of the film wrapped up prior to the commencement of the ongoing strikes led by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA against major studios and streaming platforms.

This timely completion places Not Another Church Movie on track for a potential release window between October and December later this year.

Johnny Mack takes on the writing responsibilities, with Johnny Mack and James Michael Cummings sharing the directorial duties, as revealed by IMDb.

This comedy features Kevin Daniels, renowned for his role in the short-lived series Sirens, in the lead role as Taylor Pharry, a character whose name intriguingly mirrors that of Tyler Perry.

The official synopsis paints a picture of Pharry as an ambitious young man who receives a divine mission from God himself: to share his family's stories and ignite inspiration within his community.

Yet, the very same family and community may pose obstacles to his noble undertaking.



