Lionel Messi propels Inter Miami to US Open Cup final

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after teammate Leonardo Campana #9 scored his second goal against FC Cincinnati during the second half in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup semifinal match at TQL Stadium on August 23, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.—AFP

In a thrilling US Open Cup semi-final clash at FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami showcased their fighting spirit by staging a remarkable comeback from a 2-0 deficit to secure their spot in the final.

This victory marks a significant achievement for the team, particularly since Lionel Messi's arrival to the MLS side last month. The 36-year-old Argentina forward played a pivotal role in the semi-final, contributing two assists that ultimately ended 3-3 after extra time.

Messi magic

Although the semi-final marked the first instance in which Lionel Messi failed to find the net for Inter Miami, his impact on the match remained profound.

Messi orchestrated two crucial assists, both leading to headers by Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana, which helped Inter Miami stage a dramatic late equalizer.

Subsequently, the match extended to extra time, during which Josef Martinez put Inter Miami ahead, only to be met with a spirited equalizer from Yuya Kubo.

As the game progressed to a tense shootout with a 4-4 scoreline, Lionel Messi stepped up to convert the decisive penalty, securing Inter Miami's triumph with a 5-4 shootout victory in Ohio. This performance solidified Messi's influence on the team's success earning them a place in the final.

Miami's emergence after Messi's arrival

Inter Miami's recent accomplishments underscore the impact of their signings, including not only Messi but also his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The team's unbeaten streak of eight games since Messi's inclusion has demonstrated a remarkable improvement in performance, culminating in their victory in the Leagues Cup just days prior to their US Open Cup semi-final triumph.

Miami's journey to Open Cup Final

The upcoming US Open Cup final will mark a historic moment for Inter Miami. Established as an expansion team in 2020, the club has rapidly evolved into a competitive force in American soccer.

Having overcome the challenges posed by a 2-0 deficit in the semi-final, Inter Miami will now face the Houston Dynamo in the final, scheduled for September 27th.

The team's journey to the final of the US Open Cup, one of America's oldest and most prestigious knockout football competitions, dating back to 1913, signifies their ascent to the forefront of the national football landscape.

This remarkable journey stands as a testament to their determination and the catalytic effect of Lionel Messi's arrival on the field.