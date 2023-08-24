Sam Asghari’s attempts to profit off Britney Spears’ $15 million memoir failed

Despite being featured in Britney Spears’ memoir, albeit briefly, Sam Asghari will not be able to gain any profits from her $15 million book deal



Spears and Asghari are currently in the middle of their divorce proceedings after the aspiring actor, 29, filed the petition following 14 months of marriage. The pair had had wed in an intimate Californian ceremony after five years of dating.

Amid the bitter split, sources had claimed that Asghari is allegedly threatening to expose secrets of the Hold Me Closer musician, 41, unless she pays him more than what their prenup provides to keep quiet.

Reports have suggested that Spears will still be giving a mention to the Iranian-American model, 29, in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

Sources revealed to Page Six that per their ‘iron-clad prenup’ Asghari won’t be able to touch a penny of the profits from the memoir. Moreover, even if Spears was to detail the reasons behind their split, Asghari would still not benefit from it financially.

“Britney and Sam have a totally iron-clad prenup. He gets basically nothing — there are no millions, and he certainly will not profit from Britney’s book, that’s her book,” the source told the outlet.

The source also refuted claims of a deal that would pay Asghari a million dollars for every year of marriage in the eventuality of a breakup.

Previously, Page Six insiders corroborated that the Princess of Pop reportedly “gave her final sign-off” on it two weeks ago, she does not have the power to include her breakup after the fact. Moreover, the memoir focuses more her conservatorship and career and less on her love life.

The much-anticipated memoir will hit the bookshelves on October 24, 2023.