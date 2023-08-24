Katherine McPhee and Husband David Foster return to stage!

Katherine McPhee and her husband David Foster are back.



Two weeks after the passing of Yadira Calito, the nanny of their 2-year-old son Rennie, Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster returned to the stage.

On Tuesday, August 22, McPhee's former Waitress co-star Erich Bergen joined her onstage at a private event in Ravello, Italy. McPhee, 39, and Foster, 73, got married in 2019.

On Wednesday, August 23, Bergen, 37, posted clips from the event on Instagram.

"Singing Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons songs in Italy just seems appropriate. So great to perform with my friends @davidfoster @katharinefoster and @thelondonessentials,” he captioned the post.

The performance occurred almost two weeks after McPhee revealed she and Foster would be skipping the final two Asian tour dates because of a "horrible tragedy" in their family.



On August 11, the musician posted on Instagram, "At least one of us needs to get back home to our family." Foster continued with the remaining two concerts, which were held in Jakarta on August 11 and 12.



