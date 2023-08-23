Jon Gosselin ‘haven’t talked’ to ex-wife Kate, estranged kids for a DECADE

Jon Gosselin has been out of touch with family for a long time.



In a recent interview, Jon Gosselin admitted that he hasn't spoken to his ex-wife Kate Gosselin in five years and some of his estranged children in over a decade.

“I haven’t talked to Mady and Cara for, oh I don’t even know, over a decade. And then I haven’t talked to Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis for five years,” the patriarch revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Collin and Hannah have been residing with him rather than their mother Kate since Collin recently joined the U.S. Marine Corps.

“At this point, they’re adults now. So, I mean, I don’t even know their phone numbers or stuff,” Jon said. “Hannah went down there and talked to them … I’ve kind of just stuck with the kids that live here.”

In order to try and reconcile, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star said he "can't do anything" until his children "stop believing in one side of the story."

“I’ve tried to reach out to them and it has failed numerous times,” Jon, 46, claimed.

The reality TV star has remained distant from his split wife and reiterated that she has continued to "alienate" him from their eight children.

Jon, who recently made his relationship with Stephanie Lebo public after two years of seeing her, stated, "I don't talk to Kate," adding, “I haven’t heard her voice since 2018.”

Along with the 22-year-old twin sisters Mady and Cara, the ex-couples also have 19-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Alexis, Aaden, and Joel.

From 2007 to 2009, the family appeared in the TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8, and then, when Jon and Kate got divorced, in the Kate Plus 8 spin-off.