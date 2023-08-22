Meghan Markle accused of using royal title to 'woo Hollywood elites' like George Clooney

Meghan Markle, who still clings to her royal title even after saying goodbye to the Firm alongside her husband Prince Harry in 2020, has been accused of using the royalty to impress US stars like George Clooney.

The former Suits actress, who became the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Harry in 2018, has allegedly used her royal title to "woo Hollywood elites', according to a royal expert.

Meghan had no intention of remaining in the UK after becoming Harry's wife, according to royal biographer Tom Bower.

"She never intended to stay in England. She always intended to go back to California, and it has served her very well," the expert told Express US.

Bower went on: "She's been very successful. And instead of seeing her for what she is, a ruthless adventuress, all this talk constantly of trying to patch things up with the family is ridiculous."



Meghan saw her royalty as an avenue through which she could "woo Hollywood elites", claimed the author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors".

"That's what the guest list at Windsor showed. All his friends were excluded and all her Hollywood contacts were included, like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney and all her agents. Everyone was there to help her career," He said.

