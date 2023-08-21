 
Monday August 21, 2023
Services of Waqar Ahmed ‘no more required’: President’s Secretariat

President’s Secretariat urges relevant authority to appoint Humaira Ahmed as secretary to the president

By Web Desk
August 21, 2023
President Arif Alvi. — PID/File
A day after President Dr Arif Alvi accused his staff of “undermining” his orders in connection with his alleged ascent to the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the President’s Secretariat on Monday said that the services of Waqar Ahmed — secretary to the president — are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.


More to follow... 