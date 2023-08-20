Geri Horner teases something big ‘coming’ amid Spice Girls reunion

Geri Horner has recently responded to Spice Girls speculation that they will perform at Glastonbury in 2024.



It is reported that all five members will have a reunion next year for a headline slot at Worthy Farm on the occasion of their 30th anniversary.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Geri, also known as Ginger Spice, rejected the rumour, saying it was “never on the cards”.

However, she hinted at something big coming up for the Spice Girls.

“At some point there will be something,” said Geri.

Back in 2019, the band members including Emma Bunton, Mel Brown and Mel Chisholm went to the stage but Victoria was absent from the tour.

It is believed that Geri, Emma, Mel B and Mel C have agreed to tour dates in 2024, and “bringing ideas to the table” that will also involve Victoria who was absent in the last performance.

A source told The Sun, “Victoria will be 50 next year and the girls turning 30 seems like two anniversaries too good to miss.”

“The girls have discussed a documentary which would show never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage plus present-day interviews. All five are on board to mark 30 years in some way, shape or form. It’s very exciting,” added the source.

For the unversed, Spice Girls was formed in 1994 and took a break in 2000 once Victoria left the band and later in 2007, reunited for London O2 show.