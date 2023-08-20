Meghan Markle's blog The Tig may never be revived

Meghan Markle launched her blog The Tig in 2014

Meghan Markle’s blog The Tig may never see the light of day as relaunching her old platform may openly put her incompetency out on the forefront.

According to PR expert Penelope Banton, while speaking to Express, the former Suits actress may never decide on relaunching her blog despite rampant claims as it would be a 'step-down' from her public image as a lucrative content creator.

"If her efforts in podcasting were unsuccessful, I can’t see her moving back to blogging as this almost feels like a step-down and will likely be viewed as such by the media."

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex first launched her blog The Tig in 2014, as a way to express her creativity while she still worked on Suits.

The lifestyle blog was shut down after her 2017 engagement to Prince Harry.

However claims of her relaunching the platform were rife as the former actress and her husband struggled to deliver on their promise to create content on Spotify.

With their multi-million dollar Netflix deal facing a possible issue, it is rumoured that the Duchess is looking for ways to find other means to generate income.

The expert said that it was unlikely that the former actress would turn to her old ways largely due to the image associated with her past self.

She said: "I believe it’s unlikely we’ll see a comeback of 'The Tig', this blog represents a very different era of Meghan’s life - something she has worked very hard to move away from."