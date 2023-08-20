 
Saturday August 19, 2023
Shireen Mazari says plainclothesmen took her daughter away

Shireen Mazari's daughter has been picked up by police, according to former PTI MNA

By Web Desk
August 20, 2023
Shireen Mazari says plainclothesmen took her daughter away. The News/File
Former lawmaker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shireen Mazari said that policemen in plain clothes including women personnel took her daughter, Imaan Hazir Mazari, away.

She said that it is an act of abduction. 