PTI supporter Shayan Ali. — Twitter/@ShayanA2307

Shayan Ali, a supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the United Kingdom, has reacted after being booked under the anti-terror law in Pakistan for harassing Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar in Hull, a city in England.

The judge, who sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan for concealment of assets and corrupt practices, was visiting the UK to attend a human rights and the rule of law event at Hull University when he was targeted by the PTI supporters.

A day earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against Shayan Ali at the Ramna Police Station. The first information report (FIR) stated that Shayan made videos of the judicial officer in London and harassed him, as was evident from various videos circulating on social media.

Shayan, however, retorted that he is being accused of terrorism for using his right to freedom of speech against Judge Dilawar.

"The incident took place in Britain, but the FIR has been filed in Islamabad. Is the Islamabad Police going to come to London to arrest me?" the PTI supporter said in a video message on X, formerly Twitter.

He asserted that if the case was filed on merit, he should have been booked in London.

"What's more interesting is that the body of the FIR is in English," Shayan said, hinting that it could have an impact on his academic pursuits in the UK, as he is expected to start his law degree at one of the country's top law universities.

The PTI supporter said the development came the same evening when he announced his admission on social media. "Terrorism allegations are very serious and once they are levelled against someone, their university and education prospects become difficult [to achieve]."

Shayan added that his human rights are protected under Articles 10 and 11 of the ECHR, HRA 1998 which entail freedom of expression and right to assembly.



"It is not referred to as terrorism in the UK. It is a basic human right," he said.