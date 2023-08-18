Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirm first joint appearance since 'trial split'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly faced issues in their marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make their first public appearance together after the couple was involved in a slew of rumours about their troubled marriage.

As per the pair’s recent announcements, it is expected that they will be seen together next month at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

There, Prince Harry will be giving a farewell speech as part of the September 16 closing ceremony in where he will also pay tribute to the participants’ "unwavering spirit and impressive recovery journey".

Meghan, on the other hand, will be hosting a segment that will put heroism on the forefront as she will speak to injured military members about their life stories.

The couple will also be joined by Rita Ora, who earlier expressed how ‘excited’ she was to be a part of the ceremony.

The couple’s expected appearance will be the first since they claimed that they were involved in a dangerous car chase where they were 'relentlessly pursued' by paparazzi.

Their statement, however, emerged to be contradicting as New York police said that the photographers made the journey ‘challenging’ there were "no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard".

Their appearance would also be the first after it was rumoured that the couple was on a ‘trial separation’ following turbulence in their marriage.

While Prince Harry embarked on a philanthropic in Asia, Meghan was recently seen without her wedding ring and wearing an anti-stress patch, alluding to talks that the first signs of their crumbling marriage were now apparent.