Blake Lively channels 'vintage gorgeousness' while promoting her beverage line

Blake Lively is on a roll during the promotional photoshoot of her beverage line.



In a new commercial campaign for her Betty Buzz beverage line, the former Gossip Girl star, 35, dazzled the social media fam in a bright red bikini. On Thursday, Lively captioned a trio of Instagram photos, "Grapefruit @bettybuzz a real crowd pleaser."

The Age of Adaline star looked at the camera while wearing a visor that put a red shadow over her face in the carousel cover image. She had her hair in bunches and flashed some gold jewellery as she lifted the Betty Buzz glass up to her red lips. For the photo, Lively also sported freshly manicured red nails.



The celebrity was seen in the second snap using the drink as a cold compress to cool herself down as she stood alongside a pool in her red bikini top. Lively was all smiles for the big unveiling, with her goods in full view.

The Green Lantern star soon after posting flooded with fans comments on her post, praising her young looks and wishing her best for the future as one noted: "You’re vintagely gorgeous my dear. Dang," added another one, "Ryan is a lucky nan(man)."

Lively also shared more photographs from the shoot on Instagram. Her posts emphasised two additional Betty Buzz flavours: Meyer Lemon and Lemon Lime.

On her Instagram Story, she revealed a fun fact about the shoot. “This is not a capture of a wild mating ritual. (though it could be)," she wrote. "I legitimately chug @bettybuzz Meyer Lemon, all day. Every day.”

“I am our number one customer," the brand's founder continued. "I respect our customer's privacy so I won't reveal that @vancityreynolds is our number 2 customer."