An undated image of the Balochistan Assembly. — APP/File

QUETTA: As the deadlock between the outgoing provincial government and the opposition of the dissolved Balochistan Assembly persists over the appointment of a caretaker chief minister, the second round of parliamentary committee talks will be held today (Friday) at 2pm.

The first meeting of the parliamentary committee formed by Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali for the appointment of caretaker chief minister ended without a result on Thursday night.

The panel formed for the selection of caretaker chief minister includes Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Muhammad Nawaz Kakar, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, and Younis Zehri.

According to the sources, Achakzai, Zehri, Siddiqui, and Kakar participated in the meeting of the parliamentary committee called on Thursday night, but failed to reach a consensus.

The sources said that the meeting of the committee would be held again on Friday in which the members will discuss the names of Ali Hasan Zehri, Naseer Ahmed Bizenjo, Ali Mardan Domki, and Usman Badini for the caretaker chief minister.

In case of no agreement, after 12am on Friday night, the matter of appointing the caretaker chief minister will go to the Election Commission of Pakistan, which will finalise the name of the caretaker chief minister in two days.