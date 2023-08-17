Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's split: Reasons behind 'toxic' marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari facing marital struggles

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage has faced significant challenges over the course of several months, according to insights from multiple sources reported by PEOPLE magazine.

The sources divulged that the couple, who began dating in late 2016 and tied the knot in June of the previous year, has been grappling with an increasingly strained dynamic.



Describing the situation, an insider noted, "It's been very toxic between them for a long time."

The ongoing tension within their marriage has been an issue of concern, as another source revealed, "Their marriage has been on the rocks for months."

According to an insider familiar with the situation, Britney Spears leaned heavily on Sam Asghari for emotional support.

The source noted, "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can," underlining Asghari's role in Spears' life.

Asghari himself shared his perspective exclusively with PEOPLE magazine, reflecting on their relationship after the release of an unauthorized Hulu documentary on Spears' life and the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021.

The insider further expressed that the relationship has been marked by consistent drama, leaving a sense of sadness in its wake.

The news of their separation broke on 17th August, with sources confirming that both had chosen to part ways after a marriage spanning 14 months. The initial report came from TMZ.

Speculation about potential marital problems arose earlier this year when both Spears and Asghari were spotted without their wedding rings.

However, Asghari's manager dismissed the rumors, clarifying that his lack of a ring was due to filming commitments for a movie.