Prince William breaks silence after Kate Middleton's music party with Rose Hanbury

Prince William has showered praise on England’s Women Team in his first statement since his sweet wife Princess Kate attended a music festival along with Rose Hanbury.

The Prince of Wales on Wednesday shared a personal message to team England for their latest achievement as the Lionesses beat Australia in the second semi-final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 to set up a final clash against Spain.

King Charles III's eldest son turned to Twitter to laud the team for their stunning win over Australia in the semi-finals of World Cup in Sydney.



The future King wrote: "What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W"

William surprised fans as he ended the message with W.

William's words to praise England, who defeated co-hosts Australia 3-1 to take on Spain in the final, come just days after his wife Kate's latest stunt.



The Princes of Wales surprisingly went to upper-class 24-hour music festival at Norfolk with Hanbury and had fun while spending some time together in absence of William. It seems to be a befitting response to the father-of three, who was seen dancing the night away at Camden nightclub KOKO with friends in the Summer.