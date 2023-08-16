Selena Gomez draws comparisons to Ana de Armas as singer turns into meme

Selena Gomez had the perfect response after the singer found herself in the centre of a meme fest.
After the singer's friend Dominic J West shared a candid photo of Gomez looking snug in a blanket, the internet went wild as the photo drew comparisons to Ana de Armas along with other captions that painted a hilarious story.
Within the course of a few days, twitter was flooded with memes poking fun at the photo.
Some of fans’ hilarious takes were:
It didn't end there as Selena Gomez joined in on the fun and took to her Instagram Stories to share some of the memes she found hilarious.
The singer shared the following:
