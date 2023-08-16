 
Wednesday August 16, 2023
Selena Gomez draws comparisons to Ana de Armas as singer turns into meme

Selena Gomez joined in on the internet fun after fans made hilarious jokes on the singer's latest photo

By Web Desk
August 16, 2023
Selena Gomez got the internet in a fit of giggles after she became the centre of a meme fest 

Selena Gomez had the perfect response after the singer found herself in the centre of a meme fest.

After the singer's friend Dominic J West shared a candid photo of Gomez looking snug in a blanket, the internet went wild as the photo drew comparisons to Ana de Armas along with other captions that painted a hilarious story.

Within the course of a few days, twitter was flooded with memes poking fun at the photo.

Some of fans’ hilarious takes were:




It didn't end there as Selena Gomez joined in on the fun and took to her Instagram Stories to share some of the memes she found hilarious. 

The singer shared the following:

